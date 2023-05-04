Watch Now

Douglas County Health Department reports 3 COVID-related deaths in the metro area

COVID-19 ventilator hospital
Posted at 3:33 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 16:33:36-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday confirmed that 91 new cases of COVID-19 were received by the Department since our last report one week ago. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county since March of 2020 is now 183,534.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

During the past week, DCHD received confirmation of three additional COVID-19-related deaths. One man and two women, all over 75 years of age, have died. All of them had been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,333.

 The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD Wednesday:

  • There were 50 individuals hospitalized who had COVID-19, including one pediatric case.
    • Four patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • There were no patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 275 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 38 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 78% of capacity with eight beds available.

