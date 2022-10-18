Watch Now

Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new COVID deaths, cases slightly up

Matt Slocum/AP
Registered nurse Tria Jones, left, swabs a patient during testing for COVID-19 organized by Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers at Mifflin Square Park, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in south Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 10:05 PM, Oct 17, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 183 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday. There have now been 170,470 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of three additional COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. One man and two women, all 65 years of age or older have died. All of them had been vaccinated.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,197.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

  • There were 87 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including three pediatric cases. 
    • Five adults were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Two people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 150 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 94% rate with 14 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 92% of capacity with six beds available.

