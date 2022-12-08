Douglas County Health Department reports 3 new deaths from COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 443 new cases reported since its last report on Monday for a total of 174,523 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Monday, DCHD received confirmation of three more COVID-19-related deaths since our last report. An unvaccinated man in his 60s has died and man in his 60s who had been vaccinated died. An unvaccinated man over 75 also died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,227.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

There were 140 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including seven pediatric cases.

Eighteen patients were receiving ICU-level care. Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator. There were two COVID-19 persons of interest, and both were possible adult cases.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 140 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 46 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 92% of capacity with five beds available.



