OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported that 355 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the last report on Tuesday. During this time, DCHD has not received any new COVID-19-related death certificates. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,134.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 87% occupancy rate with 183 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 86% rate with 42 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% of capacity with 16 beds available.

There are 100 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 with four pediatric cases.

Ten adults are receiving ICU-level care.

Two people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 156,313.

