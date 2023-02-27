Douglas County Health Department reports 4 COVID-19 related deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 203 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the department since our last report on Thursday. There are a total of 180,939 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of four additional COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. An unvaccinated man over 75 and three women over 65 have died. Two of the women had been vaccinated, but their current vaccination status is not known. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,290.

Note: There were other contributing factors in the infant's death.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

There were 100 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including three pediatric case.

Two patients were receiving ICU-level care. None suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator. There was one COVID-19 person of interest, generally awaiting test results, and all were adults.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 292 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 87% rate with 38 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 76% of capacity with eleven beds available.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.