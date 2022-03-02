Watch

Douglas County Health Department reports 52 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

FILE: A COVID-19 patient is put on a ventilator at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. on Jan. 7, 2021.
COVID-19 ventilator hospital
Posted at 1:52 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 14:52:19-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 52 new positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday along with one additional death.

A vaccinated man over 80 years old has died. The amount of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County is now 1,081.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Tuesday:

  • Medical and surgical beds are at 88% occupancy with 171 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 83% rate with 52 staffed beds available. 
  • Pediatric ICU beds are at 93% capacity with 9 beds available.
  • There were 182 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,
    • Including 172 adults and 10 pediatric cases.
  • Thirty-one of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.
  • There are two additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest.
  • Sixteen individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,567.

DCHD will provide the following COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

Friday:
• Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All vaccines.

Saturday:
• Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 2602 N. 24th St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer 5-plus.

• Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45th St. Noon-3 p.m. All vaccines.

• East African Development Association of Nebraska, 4735 NW Radial Highway. 3-5 p.m. All vaccines.

