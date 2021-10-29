Douglas County Health Department reports death of unvaccinated man in his 30s

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), reported an additional death related to COVID-19. The death was of an unvaccinated man in his 30s who had underlying conditions.

With an additional death, the total for the community is now up to 828 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The department also reported 158 additional cases of COVID for a total of 87,290.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 92% occupancy with 110 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 91% rate with 28 staffed beds available. There were 191 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 65 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Four pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results), and that was a potential pediatric case. Thirty-two individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



