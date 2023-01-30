Douglas County Health Department reports decrease in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 125 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the department since our last report on Thursday. There are a total of 179,519 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of two additional COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. A man and a woman over 75 have died. Neither person had been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,271.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

There were 100 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including two pediatric cases.

Eight patients were receiving ICU-level care. Three suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator. There was one adult COVID-19 person of interest, generally awaiting test results.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 277 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 33 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 86% of capacity with five beds available.



Douglas County Health Department spokesperson Phil Rooney says at one point during the weekend, there were less than 100 people in the hospital with COVID.

