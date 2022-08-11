Douglas County Health Department reports dip in new COVID-19 cases, but 3 new deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 331 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when the county reported 661 new cases. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 164,997.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Three new COVID-19-related death certificates were received by DCHD since Monday’s report. An unvaccinated woman in her 60s has died, a vaccinated man in his 70s and a vaccinated man and a vaccinated woman in their 80s have died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has increased to 1,149.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:



There were 152 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.

Eighteen adults with COVID-19 were receiving ICU-level care. There were no additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest, waiting for test results. Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 87% occupancy rate with 172 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 30 staffed beds available for all patients.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with 16 beds available.

