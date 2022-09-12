Douglas County Health Department reports five new COVID-related deaths; nearly 300 new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 284 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday's report when there were 271 new cases. There have now been 168,633 positive cases since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD says it received five new COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. An unvaccinated man in his 40s has died. Two men in their 80s, one vaccinated and one unvaccinated, have died. A vaccinated woman in her 60s and a vaccinated woman over 80 have also died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,179.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Sunday:

There were 127 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including one pediatric case.

Twenty adults were receiving ICU-level care. There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest and all of them were adults. Two people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 206 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 35 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 86% of capacity with 18 beds available.

