OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 819 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday's report when 678 new cases were reported. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 158,395.

The Health Department has not received any new COVID-19-related death certificates since Thursday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,134.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Thursday:

There were 119 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 89% rate with 33 staffed beds available. Fifteen adults were receiving ICU-level care. Two people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 79% occupancy rate with 292 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with 16 beds available.

There were two additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), including four adults and one pediatric case.

