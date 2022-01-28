Douglas County Health Department reports pandemic peak in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed in its daily, emailed COVID-19 report that 683 new positive tests have been received since midnight the previous day. The Health Department did not confirm any new COVID-19-related death certificates during the same period The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 988.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received late Thursday afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds are at 86% occupancy with 207 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 85% rate with 46 staffed beds available.

Among the 438 individuals who are hospitalized due to COVID-19,

There are 28 pediatric patients. That is believed to be a pandemic peak for pediatric cases.

Ninety of the adult cases are receiving ICU-level care.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 78% capacity with 29 beds available.

There are 11 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),

This includes four potential adult cases and seven potential pediatric cases.

Forty-six individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 136,188.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.