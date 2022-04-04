Douglas County Health Department reports slight decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 84 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received in its semi-weekly report since last Thursday. During this time, DCHD received one new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificate, and the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,106.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 217 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 83% rate with 53 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 92% capacity with 11 beds available.

There are 69 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

including 68 adults and one pediatric case.

Fourteen of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

There was one adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Five individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 149,784.

