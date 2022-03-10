Douglas County Health Department reports three more COVID-19 deaths, infection rates remain low

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 119 new positive COVID-19 tests since the last report on Monday.

The Health Department received three new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates since Monday. An unvaccinated man in his 40s and a vaccinated man in his 60s died. A woman in her 70s who was not vaccinated also died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,087.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by the Douglas County Health Department as of Wednesday:

There were 133 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19

Including 130 adults and three pediatric cases. Twenty of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds were at 86% occupancy with 196 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 56 staffed beds available for all patients.

Seven individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 87% capacity with 17 beds available for all patients.

There were no additional pediatric COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).





The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,550.

