Douglas County Health Dept. reports two new COVID-19-related deaths, 141 new positive cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) on Monday reported that 141 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Thursday. During this time, the DCHD received two new COVID-19-related death certificates involving a vaccinated man in his 50s and a woman over 75.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,112.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:

There are 45 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Twelve are receiving ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds are at an 82% occupancy rate with 262 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 76% rate with 73 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% of capacity with 19 beds available.

There are two additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Three individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,474.

In a news release, the health department addressed those taking home COVID-19 tests and the need to report the results to the county health department.

Read the full release below:

"With the availability of home testing for COVID-19, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is encouraging individuals who test positive to report their results to the DCHD homepage. It’s easy to do, just go to douglascountyhealth.com and look for the blue box labeled 'Report A

COVID-19 Home Test.' Then follow the instructions.

Another note: Beginning today, Monday, May 2, the DCHD Information Line will operate weekdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Health Department has planned the following vaccination clinics in the coming days.

Tuesday:

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., Noon- 4 p.m. All vaccines.

Wednesday:

Heart Ministry Center, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Pfizer 5-plus & Moderna.

Thursday:

Burke High School, 12200 Burke St., 5-7 p.m. Pfizer 5-plus."

