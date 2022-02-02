Douglas County officially surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department has not yet reported the most recent figure of new positive COVID tests. However, the Health Department confirmed nine new COVID-19-related death certificates have been received during the past day. Seven men between 40 and 95 died, with five of them under 70, and only two were vaccinated. Additionally, two women have died, an unvaccinated woman in her 50s and a vaccinated woman over 90.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,008.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received late yesterday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 89% occupancy with 158 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 84% rate with 48 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 80% capacity with 26 beds available.

There are 415 individuals who are hospitalized due to COVID-19

This includes 391 adults and 24 pediatric cases. Eighty-nine of the adults were receiving ICU-level care.

individuals who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 There are nine additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),

This includes five potential adult cases and four potential pediatric cases.

Fifty individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 was 138,195 as of Tuesday.

