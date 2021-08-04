Douglas County Public Health: 120 cases, 85 hospitalizations, 16 people on ventilators due to COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Data from the Douglas County Health Department:

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 120 additional positive tests of COVID-19 have been received since midnight the previous day.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 73,974. The Health Department has not received any new death certificate during the past day. There have been 738 deaths related to the pandemic in Douglas County.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Tuesday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy with 257 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 75% rate with 84 beds available.

There were 85 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 29 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were no additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Sixteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

