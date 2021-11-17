Douglas County Public Health: 230 COVID hospitalizations, adult ICU beds occupied at 90%

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 233 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Midnight on Tuesday.

The department reported one new death. A vaccinated woman with multiple underlying conditions in her 60s passed away. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 847.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Tuesday afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 160 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 30 staffed beds available.

There were 230 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 60 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. Twenty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

By comparison, the ICU occupancy last Wednesday was higher with a 94% rate and only 18 staffed beds available. However, there were fewer COVID-related hospitalizations a week ago with 188 diagnosed individuals. Phil Rooney, a spokesperson for the health department, said in an email that he did not know off-hand the last time the hospitalization numbers reached 230.

The health department also says that the total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 90,612.

There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) and all of them were adults as of Tuesday.

