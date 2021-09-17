Douglas County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 257 new cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 257 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths since Thursday at Midnight.

A woman in her 60s, who was unvaccinated, and a woman in her 80s, who was vaccinated, were the COVID-related fatalities reported on Friday. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is now 770.

Additional coronavirus numbers as received by the health department on Thursday afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 181 beds available

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 41 beds available

187 individuals hospitalized have been diagnosed with COVID-19

63 COVID patients receiving adult ICU level care

Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized

Four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results)

Twenty-nine individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

