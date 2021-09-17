Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Douglas County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 257 new cases

items.[0].image.alt
E.W. Scripps
Public health officials in Iowa’s largest county are sounding alarms that too few people are wearing masks and getting vaccinated as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb in the state to levels not seen since January.
coronavirus
Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 12:13:18-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 257 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths since Thursday at Midnight.

A woman in her 60s, who was unvaccinated, and a woman in her 80s, who was vaccinated, were the COVID-related fatalities reported on Friday. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is now 770.

Additional coronavirus numbers as received by the health department on Thursday afternoon:

  • Medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 181 beds available
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 41 beds available
  • 187 individuals hospitalized have been diagnosed with COVID-19
  • 63 COVID patients receiving adult ICU level care
  • Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized
  • Four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results)
  • Twenty-nine individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker