Douglas County reports 342 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, death of unvaccinated woman over 85

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release on Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 342 new positive COVID-19 tests since the last report on Friday. The health department received one new death certificate since Friday, an unvaccinated woman over the age of 85.

Additional numbers from the health department:

afternoon medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy with 232 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 77% rate with 67 staffed beds available. Thirty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were 167 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 52 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with being an adult and the other a potential pediatric case.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 82,708.

The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic increases to 785.

