Douglas County reports 85 COVID cases, five more deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department reported 85 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, upping the total in the county since the pandemic began to 63,988.

The county also reported five more coronavirus deaths since Friday, two men and three women over the age of 75. So far, 669 county residents have passed away from the coronavirus.

The county said 56,191 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday, medical and surgical beds were at 75% occupancy with 366 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 64% rate with 120 beds available.

There were 90 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 23 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also eight more persons of interest (generally waiting for `test results).

Eighteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.