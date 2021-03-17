Douglas County reports 91 coronavirus cases

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department reported 91 additional coronavirus cases on Wednesday, upping the total in the county since the pandemic began to 65,139.

The county didn’t report any coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, leaving that tally at 675.

The county said 59,407 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Tuesday, medical and surgical beds were at 72% occupancy with 415 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 59% rate with 138 beds available.

There were 92 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 33 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also eight more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Twenty individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

