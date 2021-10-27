Douglas County reports COVID-related deaths of two unvaccinated women

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), reported the COVID-related deaths of two unvaccinated women. One was in her 50s and had no underlying conditions, the other was in her 80s the department said.

With the additional deaths, the total in the community since the pandemic began is now up to 827.

An additional 183 cases were reported so the community’s total is now up to 86,959.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 91% occupancy with 122 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 19 staffed beds available. There were 191 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 73 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Four pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults. Thirty-four individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The department also provided the following image to help you determine whether you are eligible for a booster:

