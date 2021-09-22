Douglas County reports deaths of an unvaccinated woman in her 30s and vaccinated woman in her 90s

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Douglas County took a bit of a dip with 176 reported.
With the new cases, the total in the county, since the pandemic started in March of 2020, is now up to 82,103.
The department said a vaccinated woman in her 90s and an unvaccinated woman in her 30s died due to COVID, bringing the community’s total to 776.
Other data from the department:
- According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon:
- Medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 151 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 43 beds available.
- There were 193 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 54 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Seven pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.
- There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and one was a potential pediatric case.
- Thirty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Clinics happening this week:
