Douglas County reports deaths of an unvaccinated woman in her 30s and vaccinated woman in her 90s

Seven pediatric patients among those hospitalized
Matt Slocum/AP
Posted at 11:24 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 12:24:44-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Douglas County took a bit of a dip with 176 reported.

With the new cases, the total in the county, since the pandemic started in March of 2020, is now up to 82,103.

The department said a vaccinated woman in her 90s and an unvaccinated woman in her 30s died due to COVID, bringing the community’s total to 776.

Other data from the department:

  • According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon:
    • Medical and surgical beds were at 89% occupancy with 151 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 43 beds available.
    • There were 193 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 54 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Seven pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.
    • There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and one was a potential pediatric case.
    • Thirty-six individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Clinics happening this week:

