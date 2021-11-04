Douglas County reports deaths of three unvaccinated women

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the latest COVID-19 report from the Douglas County Health Department, an unvaccinated woman in her 40s and two unvaccinated women in their 70s have died due to COVID-related reasons.

With the additional deaths, the community’s total is now up to 834 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The department also reported an additional 163 COVID cases for a total of 88,157 to date.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon : Medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 182 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 50 staffed beds available. There were 182 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 70 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Two pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There was one additional COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results), and that individual was an adult. Forty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.