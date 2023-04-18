Douglas County reports decrease in COVID-19 cases in metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 59 new cases of COVID-19 were received by the Department since our last report on Thursday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county since March of 2020 now is 183,299.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD has not received confirmation of any additional COVID-19-related deaths since Thursday. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,327.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:



There were 86 individuals hospitalized who had COVID-19, including five pediatric cases.

Eight patients were receiving ICU-level care. Two people hospitalized with COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 82% rate with 325 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 91% rate with 24 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 83% of capacity with eight beds available.



