Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

Douglas County reports five COVID-related deaths in metro area

COVID TEST CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Matt Slocum/AP
FILE
COVID TEST CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 13:25:06-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 153 new cases of COVID-19 were received by the Department since its last report on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county since March of 2020 now is 183,021.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD has received confirmation of five additional COVID-19-related deaths since Monday. Four women and a man, all 75 years of age or older have died. One of them had not been vaccinated.  The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic increases to 1,322.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:

  • 94 individuals were hospitalized who had COVID-19
    • None of them were pediatric patients
    • 7 patients were receiving ICU-level care
    • 2 people hospitalized with COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
    • There were four suspected COVID-19 patients waiting for test results.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 219 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 91% rate with 26 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 87% of capacity with six beds available.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker