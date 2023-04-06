Douglas County reports five COVID-related deaths in metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 153 new cases of COVID-19 were received by the Department since its last report on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county since March of 2020 now is 183,021.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD has received confirmation of five additional COVID-19-related deaths since Monday. Four women and a man, all 75 years of age or older have died. One of them had not been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic increases to 1,322.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Wednesday:



94 individuals were hospitalized who had COVID-19

None of them were pediatric patients 7 patients were receiving ICU-level care 2 people hospitalized with COVID-19 were on a ventilator. There were four suspected COVID-19 patients waiting for test results.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 219 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 91% rate with 26 staffed beds available. Pediatric ICU beds were at 87% of capacity with six beds available.



