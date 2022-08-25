Watch Now

Douglas County reports four more deaths to COVID-19; new cases down slightly compared to Monday

Posted at 4:12 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 17:12:38-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) on Thursday reported 376 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 166,695. 

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Four new COVID-19-related death certificates were received by DCHD since Monday’s report. Two of the deaths were not recent but now are confirmed to be linked to COVID-19. Three men ranging from their late 60s to 90 died and two of them were vaccinated. A woman in her 70s who was vaccinated died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic has increased to 1,166.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Wednesday:

  • There were 136 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including eight pediatric cases.
    • Thirteen adults were receiving ICU-level care. 
    • There was one additional adult COVID-19 person of interest, waiting for test results. 
    • Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 87% occupancy rate with 182 staffed beds available. 
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 34 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with 19 beds available.

