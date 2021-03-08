Menu

Douglas County reports nearly 300 coronavirus cases; one more death

Mary OConnell
The Douglas County Health Department reported 278 coronavirus cases on Monday.
Posted at 5:15 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 18:15:18-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department reported 278 coronavirus cases on Monday.

The newly announced cases include those that come in since the health department's last report on Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases in the county since the pandemic began is up to 64,535.

The Douglas County Health Department also reported an additional coronavirus death on Monday, a man in his 50s. The number of deaths in the county linked to the pandemic stands at 673.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Sunday, medical and surgical beds were at 73% occupancy with 392 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 70% rate with 101 beds available.

There were 89 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 36 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also eight more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Seventeen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

