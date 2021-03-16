Menu

Douglas County reports seven coronavirus cases, one more death

Low case total partly due to data mix-up
The first cases of the Brazil COVID-19 variant have been identified in Nebraska, officials announced Wednesday evening.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 17:15:52-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department reported seven new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, upping the total in the county since the pandemic began to 65,408.

“That low number is due, in part, to a state data cleanup that resulted in some cases being reassigned to different jurisdictions from their initial reporting,” the health department said in a release.

There was one new coronavirus-related death reported on Tuesday, a man in his 50s. The number of deaths in the county linked to the pandemic stands at 674. The county said 59,213 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday, medical and surgical beds were at 66% occupancy with 507 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 64% rate with 121 beds available.

There were 98 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 36 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There are also six more persons of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Twenty individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

