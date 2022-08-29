Douglas County reports slight increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) on Monday reported 474 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report. The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 167,166.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

No new COVID-19-related death certificates were received by DCHD since Thursday's report. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,166.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

There were 145 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including eight pediatric cases.

Twenty-one adults were receiving ICU-level care. There were no additional adult COVID-19 people of interest waiting for test results. Six people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 83% occupancy rate with 236 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 84% rate with 47 staffed beds available . Pediatric ICU beds were at 89% of capacity with 15 beds available.



