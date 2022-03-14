Douglas County semi-weekly COVID reports now include reinfection rates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 82 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Thursday. However, a new change in data collection is being noted by the DCHD.

The figure for new positive COVID-19 cases will now include reinfections, which is defined as a new positive test that occurs more than 90 days after the previous positive test. This includes omicron variant COVID-19 cases and all positive tests that occur after Sept. 1, 2021.

Since Thursday's report, the DCHD received six new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates. A vaccinated man in his 60s, an unvaccinated woman in her 60s, two unvaccinated men between 75 and 85, and two vaccinated women over 85 have died. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,093.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



There are 117 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

including 112 adults and five pediatric cases.

Nineteen of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

Medical and surgical beds are at 79% occupancy with 292 staffed beds available .

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 74% rate with 80 staffed beds available .

Pediatric ICU beds are at 84% capacity with 21 beds available.

There is one additional pediatric COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results).

Seven individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,185.

