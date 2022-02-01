Eight new COVID-19 deaths bring total to 999 in Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 600 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day, which is less than half of the new positive tests in the prior report, which was 1,471. Since yesterday, eight new COVID-19-related death certificates were received, including five men between 70 and 90, only two of whom were vaccinated. Three women between the ages of 65 and 90 also died, only one was vaccinated. This means 11 individuals have died since the last COVID update published by 3 News Now. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 999.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received late Monday afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds are at 87% occupancy with 191 staffed beds available, which is a five percent decrease in availability from the previous day.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 82% rate with 53 staffed beds available, which is a percentage that remained the same since the day before.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 80% capacity with 27 beds available.

There are 433 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

This includes 411 adults and 22 pediatric cases.

individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19, Eighty-four of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

There are six additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),

This includes two potential adult cases and four potential pediatric cases.

Forty-seven individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators, the same number of individuals as the day prior.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 138,195.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.