Fewer new COVID-19 cases reported in Omaha metro on Monday compared to last week

COVID-19 ventilator hospital
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE: A COVID-19 patient is put on a ventilator at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. on Jan. 7, 2021.
COVID-19 ventilator hospital
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 11:39:09-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 491 new cases since its last report on Thursday for a total of 176,812 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

Since Thursday, DCHD received confirmation of five additional COVID-19-related deaths. One man and three women over the age of 60 have died. All of them had been vaccinated.

A young woman under 18 with multiple underlying conditions has become the county’s third pediatric COVID-19 death. She had been vaccinated. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,238. The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

  • There were 166 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including seven pediatric cases.
    • Nine patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Zero people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
    • There were five COVID-19 persons of interest, all of them were adult cases.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at a 84% rate with 170 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 75% rate with 74 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity.

