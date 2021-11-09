Health department's single day COVID case count higher than three-day report over weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 339 COVID-19 cases over a three-day period. On Tuesday, the department said 370 new cases of COVID-19 since its report on Monday.

With the new cases, the total in the county since the pandemic began in march of 2020 is now up to 89,075.

No deaths were reported so that total remains at 839.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 177 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 90% rate with 30 staffed beds available. There were 191 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 66 of them receiving adult ICU level care. Four pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There are no additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report. Thirty-seven individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



It also provided an extended list of clinics happening this month that will serve children ages 5-11:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.