Holding steady at high rate: Wednesday's daily COVID-19 update from the Douglas County Health Dept.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 340 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. The Health Department received two new death certificates during the past day. This includes a man and a woman over 75, both of whom were vaccinated. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Douglas County during the pandemic has grown to 886.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds were at 91% occupancy with 125 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 91% rate with 26 staffed beds available.

There were 336 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19

102 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Six pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% capacity with 15 beds available.

There were seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, six of them were adults.

Thirty-nine individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 97,942.

