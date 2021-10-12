Holiday weekend sees 462 new COVID-19 cases in Douglas Co, 3 new deaths of unvaccinated patients

OMAHA, Neb — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 462 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Friday. Two men and a woman over 75 years of age have died and their death certificates were received and reported over the holiday weekend. None of them were vaccinated, according to the county health department.

"The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 84,974. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 804," said the Douglas County Health Department in an email to the press.

Additional Douglas County COVID-19 data:

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday afternoon , medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 202 staffed beds available.

medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 202 staffed beds available. Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 49 staffed beds available.

Thirty individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

There were 193 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 63 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were ten additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all of them were adults.



