Just 102 new COVID-19 cases in Omaha metro, says Douglas County Health Department

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 102 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the most recent report on Thursday. During this period, the DCHDdid not receive any new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificates. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,107.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 81% occupancy with 261 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 78% rate with 66 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 92% capacity with eleven beds available.

There are 61 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19, and all of them were adults.

Eleven are receiving ICU-level care.

There are no additional COVID-19 persons of interest.

Two individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 149,852.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.