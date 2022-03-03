Just 34 new COVID-19 cases reported to Douglas County Health Department Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 34 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since midnight the previous day. During the same period, the DCHD received a death certificate for one confirmed COVID-19-related death for a vaccinated man in his 60s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,082.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Wednesday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 89% occupancy with 158 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 84% rate with 50 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 93% capacity with nine beds available.

There are 170 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Including 162 adults and eight pediatric cases. Twenty-nine of the adults are receiving ICU-level care .

There are no additional COVID-19 persons of interest.

Eighteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,501.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.