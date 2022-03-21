Just 76 new positive COVID-19 cases reported to Douglas County Health Department Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 76 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since its most recent report last Thursday. During the same period, the DCHD received one new confirmed COVID-19-related death certificate for a vaccinated woman over 85. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,098.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 79% occupancy with 291 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 78% rate with 68 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% capacity with 18 beds available.

There are 91 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Including 88 adults and three pediatric cases.

Fourteen of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

There is one additional adult COVID-19 person of interest (generally waiting for test results) .

Five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 150,153.

