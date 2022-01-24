Last three days of COVID test counts drop drastically in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed in its daily, emailed COVID-19 update that 565 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since midnight the previous day. The DCHD also received one new COVID-19-related death certificate since the last report on Friday for a vaccinated man in his 40s. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 976.

The fourth-highest new positive test count was recorded in last Friday's report of 1,775 new COVID cases. Saturday's case count clocked in at nearly half of that figure at 975 new positive COVID tests, and Sunday's case count fell by another 400 cases at 565.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital report received late Sunday afternoon:



Medical and surgical beds are at 81% occupancy with 268 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 85% rate with 46 staffed beds available.

There are 427 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

84 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Eighteen pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 80% capacity with 26 beds available.

There are 21 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, This includes 15 potential adult cases and six potential pediatric cases.

Forty-five individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 132,399.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.