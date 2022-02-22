Less than 300 new COVID cases reported in Omaha metro over three-day weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department reported 257 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since its last report on Friday. During the same period, the DCHD received two COVID-19-related death certificates, one for a woman in her 50s and the other for a man in his 70s. Both were unvaccinated.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,057.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD late Monday:



Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 219 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 82% rate with 53 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 91% capacity with 12 beds available.

There are 260 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19,

Including 249 adults and eleven pediatric cases.

Thirty-five of the adults are receiving ICU-level care.

There are three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results),

Including two adults and one potential pediatric case.

Fourteen individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 141,481.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.