Douglas County Health Department gives pandemic update

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department Director Dr. Lindsay Huse provided an in-depth COVID-19 update at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting.

In addition to the in-depth update was the daily release of COVID and overall hospitalization figures.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed 378 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since midnight the previous day. The Health Department received no new death certificates during this period. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 890.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Monday afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds are at 85% occupancy with 219 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 93% rate with 22 staffed beds available.

There are 284 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

86 are receiving adult ICU-level care.

Seven pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 88% capacity with 15 beds available.

There are seven additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

All seven potential cases are adults.

Forty-one individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 99,353.

