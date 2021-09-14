LIVE: Douglas County Health Director provides COVID-19 update
KMTV
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse is providing updates on the coronavirus pandemic at Tuesday's county board meeting.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 11:52:58-04
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse is providing an update on the coronavirus pandemic at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting.
Watch below or on the 3 News Now Facebook page.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.