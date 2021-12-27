Medical and surgical beds at 75% occupancy but ICU occupancy remains high in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department confirmed that 840 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the last reported numbers on Dec. 23. The Health Department also received three new death certificates for three men who were 75 years of age or older. Two were fully vaccinated while the other was not vaccinated.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Douglas County during the pandemic has grown to 903.

The Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and hospital capacity report to the Douglas County Health Department on a near-daily basis.

According to the most recent local hospital report received Sunday afternoon:

Medical and surgical beds are at 75% occupancy with 352 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at a 92% rate with 25 staffed beds available.

There are 256 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19,

88 are receiving adult ICU-level care .

Four pediatric patients are confirmed among those hospitalized.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 86% capacity with 18 beds available.

There are eight additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report,

All are adult cases.

Forty-five individuals who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 are on ventilators.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 100,849.

Vaccine clinics are available today at the following locations:



Burke High School (12200 Burke St.), 10 a.m to 1 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5 and up

Omaha North High Magnet School (4410 N. 36th St.) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., All Vaccines

Omaha South High Magnet School (4519 S. 24th St.) 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5 and up

Bennington High School (16610 Bennington Rd. in Bennington, NE), 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Pfizer, ages 5 and up

