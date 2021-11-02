Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

More than 200 new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County; no new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 10:24 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 11:24:43-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 236 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases reported since March of 2020 is 87,822.

No additional deaths related to the pandemic were reported.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 828.

Read more COVID-19 related data from the health department below:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 212 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 49 staffed beds available.

There were 201 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 70 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all were adults.

Forty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker