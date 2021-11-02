More than 200 new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County; no new deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 236 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases reported since March of 2020 is 87,822.

No additional deaths related to the pandemic were reported.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 828.

Read more COVID-19 related data from the health department below:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Monday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 85% occupancy with 212 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 49 staffed beds available.

There were 201 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 70 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized. There were four additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), and all were adults.

Forty-one individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.