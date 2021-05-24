More than 56% of 16+ residents vaccinated; no new deaths reported

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department said 56.2% of residents 16 and older have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The county said it has given a first dose of the vaccine to 5,439 12-15-year-old residents and 6,393 people total in that age group.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, the department wants to remind people that it is holding a walk-in clinic at 3505 L Street from Tuesday to Thursday at 3:30-7 p.m. with the Pfizer vaccine so people 12 and older are eligible.

The DCHD will also be holding a walk-in vaccine clinic at its offices, located at 1111 South 41st Street, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on Fridays until further notice. You can find additional vaccination options by visiting the DCHD website at https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/.

The DCHD also provided an update on cases and deaths related to the virus.

An additional 77 cases were confirmed since Friday of last week, bringing the community total to 71,742 since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported so that total remains at 717.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Sunday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 76% occupancy with 356 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 66% rate with 115 beds available. There were 46 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 17 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There was one additional person of interest (generally waiting for test results). Ten individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.



