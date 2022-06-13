Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases reported to DCHD Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 386 new positive COVID-19 tests have been received since the last report on Thursday. During this time, DCHD received two new COVID-19-related death certificates for two unvaccinated men over 80. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic is now 1,133.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD on Sunday:



Medical and surgical beds are occupied at an 86% occupancy rate with 204 staffed beds available.

Adult ICU beds are occupied at an 83% rate with 53 staffed beds available.

Pediatric ICU beds are at 83% of capacity with 22 beds available.

There are 92 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 with four pediatric cases.

Thirteen adults are receiving ICU-level care.

Two people who are confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with one adult and one potential pediatric case.



The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 154,806.

