OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 776 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report when the case count stood at 667. No new deaths were reported.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 162,236. The Health Department has not received any new COVID-19-related death certificates since Thursday’s report. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,140.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received by DCHD Sunday:

There were 145 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including five pediatric cases.

Sixteen adults were receiving ICU-level care. Five people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.

Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 86% occupancy rate with 187 staffed beds available for all patients.

Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 88% rate with 34 staffed beds available for all patients.

Pediatric ICU beds were at 91% of capacity with 12 beds available.

There were three additional adult COVID-19 persons of interest.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.