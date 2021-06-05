Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Nebraska universities announce vaccine requirements

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
The University of Nebraska Medical Center is requiring faculty, staff and students to document whether they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vaccine
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 13:25:32-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center is requiring faculty, staff and students to document whether they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the requirement kicks in June 21. Documentation is required because medical students work with patients in clinics and hospital wards.

Faculty, staff and students who choose not to get vaccinated will be required to wear masks. Health security official says the documentation is only required for the medical center and not other campuses in the University of Nebraska system.

Creighton University will require students to be fully vaccinated at the Omaha and Phoenix campuses starting July 7

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

Test Nebraska website Test Iowa website Nebraska COVID vaccination dashboard Nebraska coronavirus tracker Iowa coronavirus tracker Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (English) Tracking Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths (Spanish) Johns Hopkins global coronavirus tracker Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter The Rebound - Heartland